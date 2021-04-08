Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.