Oppenheimer Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TH stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

