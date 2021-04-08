(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Raymond James

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OPS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. (OPS.V) has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

