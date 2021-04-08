Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Raymond James

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Opsens stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 302,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,471. Opsens has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

