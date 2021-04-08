Opsens (TSE:OPS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Opsens stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.87. 66,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.93 million and a P/E ratio of -935.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.36.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Opsens will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

