OptionRoom Market Capitalization Reaches $22.82 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $839,028.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00264580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00774176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.13 or 1.00066154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00702474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016773 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

