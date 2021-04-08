OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $23.70 million and $782,864.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00280594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.39 or 0.00787090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,897.80 or 0.99414749 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00701510 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

