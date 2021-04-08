Opus Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Opus has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $590,579.18 and $115.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00639124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083958 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.