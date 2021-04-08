Opus Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $574,079.07 and approximately $149.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

