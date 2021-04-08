Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. 134,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,720,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.