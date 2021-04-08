Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.