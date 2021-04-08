Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $47.28 on Major Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $47.25 million and $1.92 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for about $47.28 or 0.00081295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00056491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00636868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083865 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030496 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 999,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

