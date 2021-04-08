ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

