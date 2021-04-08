Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $920,764.41 and approximately $22.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.60 or 0.99996175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.00459820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.00324286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00784969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00100959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

