Orchid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68.86 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Orchid has a market cap of $296.19 million and approximately $68.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00630795 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

