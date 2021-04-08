Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.78

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 9160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

