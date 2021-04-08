Orient Walt Hits Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $629,960.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00791766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.90 or 0.99507477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.00707848 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

