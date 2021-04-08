Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $99,039.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.76 or 0.00789854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.76 or 1.00164046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00704550 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,611,903 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

