Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 73.2% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $890.46 million and $574.99 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00005663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.53 or 0.00630093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,098,041 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.