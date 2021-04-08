Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $90,255.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.