OSA Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,428.00 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One OSA Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OSA Token has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. OSA Token has a total market capitalization of $89,160.60 and approximately $2,428.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00056890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.00640252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030539 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

OSA Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

