OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSB. Numis Securities cut shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

LON:OSB traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.15) on Thursday, hitting GBX 467.60 ($6.11). 1,519,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,404. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.83.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

