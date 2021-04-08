OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14.50 Per Share

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:OSB opened at GBX 456.40 ($5.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.83. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.17).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 388 ($5.07).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

