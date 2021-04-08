O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Trading 2% Higher

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.09. 165,137 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.