Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,916 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Otis Worldwide worth $102,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

