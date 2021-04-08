Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

