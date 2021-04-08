Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.