Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.12

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 8390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.212 dividend. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.