Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $81.14 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $81.14 million and $261,845.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.65 or 0.03591444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.23 or 0.00390948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.88 or 0.01114924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.87 or 0.00462265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00432262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00317384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,707,587 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.