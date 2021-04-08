Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $77.99 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $77.99 million and approximately $257,013.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,490.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.52 or 0.03532494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00386804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.01 or 0.01094006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00464925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.88 or 0.00421095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00032378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00307108 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,701,647 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

