Oxygen Market Cap Hits $140.40 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $140.40 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00004810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.