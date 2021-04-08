Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

BIIB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.74. 6,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,902. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.25 and its 200 day moving average is $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.