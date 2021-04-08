Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,316 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $65.51. 127,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,691,574. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

