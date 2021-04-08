Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 5,631 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

