Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 406,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

