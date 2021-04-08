Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 73.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.46 on Thursday, reaching $2,265.14. 29,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,187.60 and a twelve month high of $2,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,078.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,819.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

