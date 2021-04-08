Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 51.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accenture by 373.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,414. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.07 and a 52 week high of $283.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

