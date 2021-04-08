Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,639. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.05 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.