Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $247.36. 31,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.35. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

