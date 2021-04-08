Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,296 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of 21Vianet Group worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 156,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,182,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 52,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

