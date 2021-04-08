Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $62.26. 203,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,564. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

