Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

