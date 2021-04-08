Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.99 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.85. 202,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

