Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.21 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 130,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,513,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

