Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.70 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.42.

COST stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.94. The company had a trading volume of 75,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.45. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

