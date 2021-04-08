Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,038. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

