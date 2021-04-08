Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $25.57 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.13 on Thursday, reaching $260.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.75 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

