Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the period. Duke Realty comprises 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Duke Realty worth $27,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

