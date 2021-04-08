Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 270,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,293,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

