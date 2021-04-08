Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,250.67. 32,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,244.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,812.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

